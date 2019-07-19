

CTV London





Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for London and eastern Middlesex County that began Friday afternoon.

The warning was issued shortly before 2 p.m. as a severe thunderstorm began tracking across the region. It ended around 2:30 p.m.

Much of the sky turned black as the storm rolled through, though rain, hail and wind was localized to small pockets of the city.

There were numerous power outages reported in the east end, including at Fanshawe College.

The sirens went off at Western University, alerting everyone in the area to the potentially dangerous storm.

Severe storms are still possible in the area on Friday afternoon, as well as in Oxford, Brant, Norfolk and Haldimand counties.

The forecaster says strong winds, hail and heavy rain could affect the area.

People are advised to take cover if threatening weather approaches.

Across the London region people were sharing their photos of the storm as it rolled through the area.