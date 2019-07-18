

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a heat warning through the weekend as oppressive heat and humidity are set to settle over the region.

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to hit 34C with a humidex of 45C on Friday and remain hot and humid until Monday morning.

The MLHU recommends that people limit time outdoors, avoid strenuous activity, seek shade or air conditioned spaces and drink water.

People are asked to take precautions to avoid illnessess like heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.