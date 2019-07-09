

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued two consecutive heat alerts, one for Tuesday and one for Wednesday, with an overnight break from the warmth.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31C both Tuesday and Wednesday, with humidex values on Wednesday expected to make it feel like 39C.

There will be a break overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with temperatures expected to drop to 15C.

There are concerns that with lower humidity Tuesday, people may not notice the heat as much and therefore not take precautions.

Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU, said in a statement, “It’s still important to cover exposed skin and use sunblock, as well as to wear a hat, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and to not overexert yourself outside.”

Heat alerts are issued with the forecast calls for daytime highs of 31C or a humidex of 40C or higher for one day.