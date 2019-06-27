

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert with scorching temperatures expected in the region Friday.

It is expected to feel like the high 30s - with temperatures hitting 32C, feeling like 38C with the humidex, according to Environment Canada.

Dave Pavletic, environmental health manager with the MLHU, said in a statement that it's important to plan so you can enjoy hot days.

“That means taking breaks in air conditioned spaces, seeking shade when outdoors, drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, using sunblock and covering exposed skin with light clothing.”

With the Canada Day long weekend approaching, officials say it's important prepare when planning to spend time doing outdoor activities.

More information on heat-related illness is available on the health unit's website.