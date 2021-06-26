Advertisement
Tornado warned storms leave destruction in parts of Mid-Western Ontario
Photo of what appears to be a tornado near Amberly in Huron on Saturday June 26, 2021 (Source: Mike Smith)
WINGHAM, ONT. -- Wild weather left behind a path of destruction in parts of Midwestern Ontario tonight.
Extensive damage was reported in an area east of Chatsworth, following a tornado warned storm around 5 p.m. tonight.
Trees were toppled, Hydro lines were damaged, and some homes suffered extensive damage.
Communities like Walter’s Falls and Strathavon reported damage.
A second wave of storms around 5:30 produced what appears to be a tornado in between Kingsbridge and Amberley.
So far, there have been no reports of damage from that second wave of storms that also produced a tornado warning covering most of Huron and Bruce County.