Three injured in overnight kitchen fire
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 6:11AM EDT
Three people were taken to hospital following a kitchen fire overnight in east London.
London fire crews were called to 595 Third Street for a reported fire within a kitchen of one of the units.
Three people were taken to hospital but their exact conditions are not known.
There is significant damage to the kitchen; however a damage estimate has not been released.
A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire.