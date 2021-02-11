LONDON, ONT. -- Liz Sneddons smiles as she points to her favourite photo of her late sons BJ and Adam.

"BJ was always into sports, loved his hockey and baseball, so when Adam decided to take up sledge hockey, he was really excited about that, and wanted to get out onto the ice with him."

The photo is one of many framed pictures of the two young men that remind Liz and her husband Ken of their wonderful boys.

"In November of 2013 we lost our son BJ to suicide – he was 24 years old - and four months later we lost Adam from heart failure in his sleep," recalls Sneddon.

Since then, she says it's been the family's main goal to raise money and awareness for mental health causes.

This year, Sneddon will be lacing up for the run of her life, taking part in the David Goggin's 4x4x48 Running Challenge.

"I will be running four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours – so that's a total of 77 and a quarter kilometres by Sunday evening."



Liz Sneddons' sons BJ and Adam are seen in this illustration.

Sneddon's goal is to raise $10,000 for the Mental Health INcubator for Disruptive Solutions (MINDS) project at St. Joseph’s Health Care, dedicated to tackling complex mental health challenges facing youth in the London region.

"We are a social innovation lab that uses collective impact and youth participatory action framework, to enact change within our mental health care system specifically with our transitional-aged youth. So those who are between the age of 16-25," says Renee Hunt, research coordinator for MINDS London-Middlesex,.

Sneddon's husband, Ken McLennan is supporting her and has no doubt that she'll be able to accomplish her goal.

"We're all proud of her – I mean she's driven, you can see that, she's got the passion."

Sneddon is certainly driven, she says this is just the beginning and hopes to continue on with her crusade to conquer mental health.

"We focus on the memories, and we focus on the good times, and the fact that we were blessed to have this for as long as we did."

To donate to the fundraising effort click here.