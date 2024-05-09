LONDON
London

    • No injuries reported after Wednesday evening crash

    No in juries were reported after a crash in the area of Oxford Street and Glasgow Street in London on May 8, 2024. (Source: London fire/X) No in juries were reported after a crash in the area of Oxford Street and Glasgow Street in London on May 8, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)
    No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Wednesday evening.

    The incident happened in the 900 block of Oxford Street near Glasgow Street east.

    According to police the matter was referred to the police reporting centre.

    One lane of traffic was blocked until the scene could be cleaned up and vehicles towed.

