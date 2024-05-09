Youth pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Owen Sound

A 14 year old in Owen Sound is recovering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of 4th Avenue west and 16th Street west where it was reported a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

A 14 year old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

The investigation led officers to a west-side residential area where they found the alleged involved driver and vehicle.

According to police, the 47-year-old female driver was found to be impaired by alcohol and was arrested.

After providing breath samples, police said the results showed that the blood alcohol levels of the driver were more than three times the legal limit.

The accused woman from Owen Sound has been charged with operation while impaired, operating with over 80mg of alcohol, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop after accident.