One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll

One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night.

Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."

Officers descended on the Jet Set Motel on Plank Line around 5 p.m..

Plank Line was closed between Curry Road and the roundabout south of Highway 401 — the eastbound entrance to Hhighway 401 was also closed.

All roads have since reopened.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell