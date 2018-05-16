Featured
Three injured after van slams into school bus near Strathroy
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 12:19PM EDT
Provincial police say three people suffered minor injuries after a minivan hit a school bus just outside of Strathroy Wednesday morning.
The bus was carrying about eight high school students was stopped near the intersection of Calvert Drive and Springfield Road around 7:40 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a minivan carrying multiple passengers.
Police say the bus driver and two of the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
No one inside the minivan reported any injuries.
The female driver has been charged with careless driving.