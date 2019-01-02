

CTV London





A two-vehicle crash southwest of Parkhill sent three people to hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Sylvan Road south of Elm Tree Drive shortly before 1 p.m. for the collision.

Middlesex County OPP say two vehicles were involved, one of which rolled as a result of the impact.

Everyone inside the vehicles was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Sylvan Road had been closed from Elm Tree Drive to Lamont Drive, but reopened around 5 p.m.