Three hurt in crash near Parkhill
Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle crash southwest of Parkhill, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 3:05PM EST
A two-vehicle crash southwest of Parkhill sent three people to hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Sylvan Road south of Elm Tree Drive shortly before 1 p.m. for the collision.
Middlesex County OPP say two vehicles were involved, one of which rolled as a result of the impact.
Everyone inside the vehicles was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Sylvan Road had been closed from Elm Tree Drive to Lamont Drive, but reopened around 5 p.m.