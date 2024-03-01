Three cats unaccounted for following St. Thomas house fire

One person was taken to hospital for treatment of minor burns following a house fire in east St. Thomas on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the scene on Locust Street just east of Ross Street around 6 a.m.

The blaze sent occupants scrambling for safety after the fire appeared concentrated to a front porch area and the front of the home.

There were also several cats in the structure. Most were brought out by residents but three were unaccounted for.

Police said the fire is not considered suspicious.

A residential fire caused extensive damage to the front of a home on Locust Street in St. Thomas on March 1, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)