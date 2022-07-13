'There is no conspiracy": TVDSB boss as trustees press about B. Davison School repurposing
School board administrators were on the hot seat about the future of the vocational programs offered at B. Davison Secondary School.
At Tuesday night’s special meeting of the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) trustees repeatedly asked staff to explain the diminishing enrolment and proposed ‘repurposing’ of the high school that offers employment-oriented education in fields like welding, hospitality, horticulture, and cosmetology.
Director of Education Mark Fisher suggested a public process to consider repurposing the school would address steadily declining enrolment, adding that similar classes are offered at some traditional high schools that better prepare students for college or trade schools.
“There is no conspiracy here,” Fisher told the school board and gallery of more than 40 concerned parents, educators and former students. “What we are trying to do here is what’s best for our kids and communities — full stop.”
Only five students expressed interest in attending B. Davison during the previous two years — an insufficient number to launch a new grade nine class.
The school’s current students in grades 11 and 12 will graduate in 2023 and 2024.
Trustees pressed administration to explain if declining enrolment was the result of student choice, or a lack of awareness of the vocational program offered at B. Davison.
In 2013 the TVDSB passed motions direction administration:
- That every effort be made to expand and enhance program offerings at B. Davison
- That a regular review of program offerings at both B. Davison and the Technology Emphasis Secondary Schools be undertaken to ensure that student needs and community future employment opportunities are being addressed.
- That it be mandatory for detailed written information about technology Emphasis Secondary Schools and B. Davison as well as any other program offerings, as appropriate by the region, be sent to parent/guardians of Grade 7 and 8 elementary school students by November of each year.
“We had a commitment to give students in grade seven and eight written information about Davison as a program (option for grade 9),” asserted Trustee Sherri Moore.
Fisher said the motion was passed before he was hired by the school board, and during recent years, “We did not do a campaign to encourage kids into that program but we did nothing to discourage.”
Fisher’s responses often agitated the school’s supporters who filled the public gallery.
Judith Callahan from the group ‘Keep Davison Secondary School Open’ worries about the success of students who may have to attend traditional high schools.
“They get lost at a mainstream high school they get lost and fall through the cracks,” she told CTV News.
The school was named after Janine Davison’s father Basil, a long time educator.
“They can be successful, they just don’t learn in an academic, sit at a desk sort of way,” explained Davison.
Former student Matthew Burns said small class sizes and personalized teaching helped him succeed, “It was like a big family there. That’s what I love about it.”
After more than three hours, TVDSB trustees assigned administration homework in the form of three reports with tight timelines.
In September, administration will provide a report on its adherence to the 2013 motion supporting vocational learning.
In October, a report will offer “creative solutions” to support the current students at B. Davison given the low enrolment.
In January 2023, a report will quantify student success in locally developed and workplace programs at B. Davison Secondary School and other TVDSB locations.
After repeatedly criticizing the governance at TVDSB, Deputy Mayor of Thames Centre Kelly Elliott expressed satisfaction that trustees held administration’s feet to the fire.
“The board of trustees really held them to account. If that changes anything I don’t know, because now we are pushing those reports into January 2023,” said Elliot.
