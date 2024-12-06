Western University closed for second day, Fanshawe closes

Western University will remain closed for the second consecutive day Friday due to weather. All in-person classes and exams have either been cancelled or moved online.

Arrangements are up to instructors, and they will be in contact with students. All faculty and staff have been asked to work virtually when possible.

Fanshawe College provided an update as of 7 a.m. Friday, closing all campuses for the safety of staff and students.

Everyone is asked to travel based on their safety and comfort, allowing for extra time and caution when on the roads.

Updates for both schools can be found on their social media pages.