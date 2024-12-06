LONDON
London

    • Western University closed for second day, Fanshawe closes

    Western University is shown in London, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan., 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Spowart Western University is shown in London, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan., 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Spowart
    Share

    Western University will remain closed for the second consecutive day Friday due to weather. All in-person classes and exams have either been cancelled or moved online.

    Arrangements are up to instructors, and they will be in contact with students. All faculty and staff have been asked to work virtually when possible.

    Fanshawe College provided an update as of 7 a.m. Friday, closing all campuses for the safety of staff and students.

    Everyone is asked to travel based on their safety and comfort, allowing for extra time and caution when on the roads.

    Updates for both schools can be found on their social media pages.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News