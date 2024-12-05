Tenants escape unharmed in east London housefire

Several tenants escaped unharmed when fire tore through a basement unit of an apartment house in east London late Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a multi-unit residence on Hale Street north of Brydges Street around 4:00 pm. According to London Fire Department District Chief Todd Broomhead, snowy roads and heavy traffic slowed their arrival.

He says crews found a fully involved basement fire once they got there, and about ten people in the building got out safely.

“Well in any fire situation it’s about how quickly you get out of the building. They seemed to get out quickly enough. We did a primary, secondary search very quickly. Nobody was in the building, so we’re happy with that,” said Broomhead.

Damage is estimated at $175,000. Broomhead says the fire started in a bedroom. The cause is still under investigation.