London man facing attempted murder charges after lighting vehicle on fire
A London man is facing attempted murder charges following an arson that took place in the east end of the city last night.
On Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m., police say that a man and woman heard a loud noise outside of their home, and discovered their vehicle on fire in the driveway.
After calling 911, the man exited the home and spotted a man nearby, who threatened the residents.
Upon arriving at the scene, police arrested the man.
It has been confirmed that all parties knew one another. Both the suspect and man who lived at the home suffered minor injuries.
London Police Services have charged a 23-year-old from London with attempted murder, two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm, arson with disregard for human life, assault, and mischief over $5,000.
BREAKING Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
LIVE UPDATES Anger, vitriol against health insurers filled social media in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing
The masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used ammunition emblazoned with the words 'deny,' 'defend' and 'depose,' a law enforcement official said Thursday. Here's the latest.
Man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Canada-U.S. border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
Life expectancy in Canada: Up last year, still down compared to pre-pandemic
The average Canadian can expect to live 81.7 years, according to new death data from Statistics Canada. That’s higher than the previous year, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels.
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items of grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
These foods will be hit hardest by inflation in 2025, according to AI modelling
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Pete Davidson, Jason Sudeikis and other former 'SNL' cast members reveal how little they got paid
Live from New York, it’s revelations about paydays on 'Saturday Night Live.'
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest on record, oceans boiled, glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
'At the dawn of a third nuclear age,' senior U.K. commander warns
The head of Britain’s armed forces has warned that the world stands at the cusp of a 'third nuclear age,' defined by multiple simultaneous challenges and weakened safeguards that kept previous threats in check.
Kitchener
-
developing
Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
-
jeewan chanicka no longer Waterloo Regional District School Board director
The Waterloo Region District School Board is under new leadership.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
-
Preliminary hearing begins for man accused in Orillia murder case
Brian Lancaster sat in the prisoner’s box inside a Barrie courtroom on Thursday for the start of his preliminary hearing - the details of which are protected by a publication ban.
Windsor
-
14-year-old boys charged with gunpoint robbery and kidnapping
Windsor police officers have arrested two 14-year-old boys related to a kidnapping and gunpoint robbery in south Windsor.
-
'It’s a big milestone': New CK children’s treatment centre expanding
The new Chatham-Kent Children’s Treatment Centre is taking a big next step in its expansion process.
-
Clear Medical Imaging remains on strike, forced vote rejected
Clear Medical Imaging workers are still on strike after 96 per cent voted against the most recent offer from the company.
Northern Ontario
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
Layoffs at Vale's Sudbury operations not affecting members of Local 6500
Some non-union staff at Vale in the Sudbury area are being laid off, but the company is not saying how many and what positions are being affected.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
-
'Sense of relief' for lottery winner who recently went through rough times
Adding Encore to a few free plays in the Ontario 49 lottery turned out to be very lucky for a PSW from Timmins.
-
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
Ottawa
-
Sprung structures could be converted to community centres after asylum seeker use
A City of Ottawa official says the proposed Sprung structures that the city wants to use to house asylum seekers could be converted to other public uses once they are no longer needed as newcomer welcoming centres.
-
Ottawa customers turning to couriers to get holiday packages shipped as Canada Post strike continues
The ongoing postal workers strike has some people turning to other delivery companies to get their holiday packages sent to loved ones in time for Christmas.
-
OPP lay charges against two Ottawa towing companies
Ontario Provincial Police have laid numerous charges against two local towing companies.
Toronto
-
2 men, 4 teens charged in Markham jewelry store robbery as police search for 6 more suspects
York Regional Police have charged four teenage boys and two men and are looking for six more suspects in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Markham on Wednesday.
-
Video shows moments leading up to fatal shooting in Brampton
Video has surfaced showing the moments leading up to a fatal shooting outside of a Brampton home late Wednesday night.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
Montreal hit with first major snowfall of the year
Montrealers woke up on Thursday to the first real dump of snow as winter looks ready to set in.
-
BREAKING
-
The majority of 17-month-old babies in Quebec use a screen every day: study
Screens have found their way into families and are now an integral part of everyday life. Even under the age of two, babies in Quebec are using screens every day. Toddlers from low-income households use screens more frequently, according to a report by the Quebec statistics institute (ISQ) published on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Fifteen per cent of ER visits in Canada are not for emergencies: report
A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says one in seven emergency room visits in Canada are for issues that could have been dealt with elsewhere.
-
Police investigating after second homeless Nova Scotia man dies in as many weeks
Police in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley are investigating the second sudden death of a homeless person within the past two weeks, prompting a local social advocate to sound the alarm about worsening weather.
-
'It's remarkable': How rising costs could impact food banks
As the cost of food continues to rise, Maritime food banks are struggling to keep their shelves stocked.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bill would toughen penalties for some impaired-driving offences
The Manitoba government is looking to bring in tougher penalties on people who are convicted of impaired driving offences that cause injury or death.
-
Jordan’s Principle spending, Manitoba requests only increasing
In the last five years, the number of approved Jordan’s Principle requests and the subsequent spending have nearly tripled.
-
Silver Alert issued for missing Winnipeg woman
Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of a missing senior.
Calgary
-
Remembering a broadcast legend: Calgarians pay their respects to Darrel Janz
Calgarians gathered Thursday to pay their respects to broadcast legend Darrel Janz, who inspired thousands of young journalists and continued sharing impactful local stories until his very last days.
-
Glenmore Landing redevelopment defeated by vote at Calgary council
Calgary city council has defeated a motion to rezone a piece of land in Glenmore Landing to allow for a high-density development in the area.
-
New Stampeder QB Vernon Adams Jr. visits McMahon Stadium with high hopes for 2025 season
The Calgary Stampeders’ new number one quarterback has arrived in Calgary. After spending American Thanksgiving in Arizona, Vernon Adams checked out the facilities at McMahon Stadium and met with the media.
Edmonton
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
-
BREAKING
-
Ottawa, Alberta announce $162M rare disease drug agreement
Alberta has entered a $162-million agreement with the federal government to provide access to drugs for rare diseases.
Regina
-
Affordability, carbon tax bills pass as Sask. legislature continues short sitting
The Saskatchewan Party's election promises of action on affordability and continued carbon tax exemptions have been fulfilled as the short sitting of the legislature carries on.
-
Roughriders re-sign veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, inside source confirms
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
-
SJHL loses league points leader to BCHL's Brooks Bandits
Caden Drury, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's (SJHL) points leader, is signing with the Brooks Bandits of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), the team announced Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Saskatoon police chief supports regulating bear spray sales after spike in attacks
Saskatoon is seeing a rise in attacks involving bear spray.
-
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash closes Vancouver intersection
Police are on scene after a fatal collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
B.C. RCMP detachment issues warning about bank card scam
Mounties in Richmond are warning the public about a scam in which fraudsters convince people to hand over their bank cards.
-
No tsunami threat to B.C. after powerful earthquake off California
Emergency management officials say there is no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat to B.C. after powerful earthquake off California
Emergency management officials say there is no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
-
B.C. minister stepping away from role following cancer diagnosis
B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development, Grace Lore, is stepping away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer.
-
B.C. premier says feds and provinces plan right-left approach to Trump's tariff plans
British Columbia Premier David Eby says Canada's premiers and the federal government have hatched a game plan over possible U.S. tariffs, where Conservative premiers lobby their Republican counterparts and left-leaning leaders court the Democrats, while the federal government focuses on president-elect Donald Trump.