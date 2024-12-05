London man facing attempted murder charges after lighting vehicle on fire

A London man is facing attempted murder charges following an arson that took place in the east end of the city last night.

On Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m., police say that a man and woman heard a loud noise outside of their home, and discovered their vehicle on fire in the driveway.

After calling 911, the man exited the home and spotted a man nearby, who threatened the residents.

Upon arriving at the scene, police arrested the man.

It has been confirmed that all parties knew one another. Both the suspect and man who lived at the home suffered minor injuries.

London Police Services have charged a 23-year-old from London with attempted murder, two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm, arson with disregard for human life, assault, and mischief over $5,000.