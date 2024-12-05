Police comb Hawk Cliff Road in search of reported missing person from London

Police combed the area at the end of Hawk Cliff Road just east of Port Stanley on Thursday looking for any sign of what happened to 20-year-old Nidhua Muktadir.

She was reported missing on Wednesday in London, but was last seen a day earlier in the area near Hawk Cliff Road and Dexter Line.

Police are not permitting the public in the area of their search.

A statement says both police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

The general area being searched by police included a steep cliff that drops off into Lake Erie.

The area is a mix of forests and agricultural fields high above the shore.

Hawk Cliff Road is not maintained in the winter, and police haven’t said how she would have travelled to the rural location.

The road stops a short distance from the edge of the popular lookout and location for bird watching.

Investigators have released a grainy security camera image of Muktadir pulling a suitcase and carrying a white backpack along a sidewalk, but they won’t reveal when or where it taken.

The 20-year-old is described as 5 feet tall, 100 lbs with a thin build, black hair, and dark framed glasses.

She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweater, black jacket, pink and white scarf, white running shoes, and carrying a white backpack.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).