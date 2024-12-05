LONDON
London

    • Police comb Hawk Cliff Road in search of reported missing person from London

    Share

    Police combed the area at the end of Hawk Cliff Road just east of Port Stanley on Thursday looking for any sign of what happened to 20-year-old Nidhua Muktadir.

    She was reported missing on Wednesday in London, but was last seen a day earlier in the area near Hawk Cliff Road and Dexter Line.

    Police are not permitting the public in the area of their search.

    A statement says both police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

    The general area being searched by police included a steep cliff that drops off into Lake Erie.

    The area is a mix of forests and agricultural fields high above the shore.

    Hawk Cliff Road is not maintained in the winter, and police haven’t said how she would have travelled to the rural location.

    The road stops a short distance from the edge of the popular lookout and location for bird watching.

    Investigators have released a grainy security camera image of Muktadir pulling a suitcase and carrying a white backpack along a sidewalk, but they won’t reveal when or where it taken.

    The 20-year-old is described as 5 feet tall, 100 lbs with a thin build, black hair, and dark framed glasses.

    She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweater, black jacket, pink and white scarf, white running shoes, and carrying a white backpack.

    Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News