Snow set to let up just in time for the weekend

The snow is finally set to let up today, just in time for a beautiful weekend.

“Snow squalls end for your Friday – as we move into the afternoon we will see some nice peeks of sunshine,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Although we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel, "There’ll still be some snowsqualls in parts of midwestern Ontario through your Friday,” cautioned Atchison. “But winding down by Friday afternoon.”

Temperatures will be chilly throughout the weekend, however if you’re looking to get some time out in the snow, this weekend is the time to do it, “Chance for rain moving in on Monday, and temperatures are set to rebound,” said Atchison. Temperatures in the positives early next week are set to turn our fluffy blanket of snow into ice.

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Tonight: Cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 degrees.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.