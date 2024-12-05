London officer describes disturbing scene at bush party shooting

London Police Service Constable Joseph Iatzko testified about what he saw moments after arriving at the bush party off in an area off of Pack Road in southwest London in July of 2021.

After trekking through the field, the officer told the jury he came across the 18-year-old shooting victim Josue Silva on the ground, saying, "I see the victim Josue Silva in a fetal position, also a number of youth that were around him."

He said it was dark, adding, "It was concerning there was a young man on the ground...he was very pale he was conscious and breathing but he was not speaking."

Constable Iatzko said when looking at Silva’s injury, "I observed a small circular hole two inches above his belly button."

Silva was rushed to hospital with help from the London Fire Department but was found to be unresponsive with vital signs absent. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators would eventually arrest and charge 23-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra of London. He has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Earlier in the day, Renata Dziak, a forensic scientist from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, testified that a small amount of Silva’s DNA was detected on a machete located at the scene mixed in with two other sources.

The jury also heard that Guerra Guerra’s DNA was found on a disposable mask found in the area.

The trial resumes on Friday.