All TVDSB, LCDSB schools closed

All schools in at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), in addition to TVDSB’s education and distribution centres, and all London District Catholic School Board schools (LDCSB) are closed Friday.

TVDSB made the statement, citing safety for all staff and students in inclement weather.

Students with the school board can go online to find independent learning activities.

Community members are asked to avoid unnecessary travel and if travel is needed, drive according to the conditions.