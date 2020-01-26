Members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (EFTO) have been notified that they will engage in a one-day strike on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

If a provincial agreement cannot be reached, elementary schools will be closed to students on Thursday, followed by a scheduled PA Day on Friday, January 31.

The Lambton Kent District School Board notes that all secondary schools will remain open to secondary students only on Thursday.

