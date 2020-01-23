LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board is advising parents that there will be no elementary report cards at this time due to current work-to-rule strike action by teachers.

The board advises that parents contact their children’s teachers to discuss their progress during the school year.

On January 13th the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO) stepped up their work-to-rule campaign.

Part of that campaign has now affected report cards.

Teachers also are not supervising extra-curricular activities outside regular school hours, participating in field trips, or participating in assemblies, except to supervise students.

A second week of rolling strikes has just been announced as well.