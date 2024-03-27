Test drive leads to theft of vehicle in Woodstock
Police in Woodstock are looking to identify two people caught on camera, they said are involved in the theft of a vehicle.
Officers responded to the call on March 24 in the area of Chandler Terrace and Edinburgh Drive where they said the victim was attempting to sell the vehicle on Kijiji when a potential buyer made contact, requesting a test drive.
According to police, two people showed up and took the black, 2010 Ford Fusion for a test drive with the victim in the back seat.
After returning, the victim got out of the vehicle and approached the driver’s door, at which point, the suspects then backed out of the driveway and drove away.
The first suspect is described as a woman with a tan complexion, short with a husky build and wearing all dark clothing and prescription glasses,
The second suspect, who was the reported driver, was described as a man with a tan complexion, tall and heavy set, with scruffy facial hear, wearing a matching jacket and pants Adidas outfit with a black hat and dark shoes.
Anybody with information is aske to contact Woodstock police or Crime Stoppers.
