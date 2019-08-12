

CTV London





A tentative agreement has been reached between Bruce Power and the 1,200 workers represented by the Society of United Professionals.

Talks continued as a strike deadline came and went, with an agreement reached that was supported unanimously by the union's bargaining team.

Both Bruce Power and the union call the agreement, which was reached on Sunday, a "win-win."

Mike Gade, the Bruce Power local vice president of the Society of United Professionals said in a statement, “From setting the bargaining agenda to participating in workplace solidarity activities to their overwhelming support for a strike mandate, members stepped up and there is no way we could have secured this agreement without that.”

A ratification vote is expected to be held in late August. No details of the agreement will be released until it is voted on by members.

Talks to reach an agreement started in Nov. 2018, lasting 10 months, with a strike mandate handed down in June. At that time, a Ministry of Labour-appointed conciliator was brought in for the negotiations.