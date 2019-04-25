

The Province is planning to use stop-arm cameras to increase school bus safety.

And evidence from the cameras may be enough to convict drivers who breeze through the flashing lights and stop sign.

At an announcement in St. Thomas, Minister of Transportation, Jeff Yurek, the Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP, says the new measures will give the municipalities the tools to target drivers who don't stop.

The proposed regulation is expected to make enforcement and prosecution more efficient by allowing evidence from the cameras to be used in court, without the requirement of an additional witness.

"The safety of our most precious resource, our children, is our government's number one priority," says Yurek.

"We intend to create a regulatory framework that would allow for more efficient enforcement and prosecution to keep our children safer."

There would also be additional monetary penalties."

The province says each school day, more than 837,000 students travel in a school vehicle in Ontario. Officials say injuries and fatalities, which are rare, happen most often outside the school bus as students are boarding and leaving the bus or crossing the street.