

Scott Miller, CTV London





It's a nail-biting time for 1,200 workers at Bruce Power as a strike looms for some staff.

With only two days of planned talks left, and talks far apart according to the union, a quarter of Bruce Power's staff could be on strike as early as the end of the month.

Talks between the Society of United Professionals and Bruce Power have been underway since November.

The union says job security and health and safety are the key sticking points for the engineers, supervisors and other professionals the union represents.

Bruce Power says they're eager to continue discussions next week.

If a deal isn't struck during the final two days of conciliation, a no board report would be filed and a strike or lockout could start in as little as 17 days.