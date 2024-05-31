Temperature to climb Friday, warm weekend ahead
A chilly start to Friday, but conditions will be warming up before too long.
“Lots of sunshine will carry us right through the afternoon,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Beautiful conditions right across the region. Sunshine, light winds, and a high of 23 degrees [on Friday].”
Some minimal cloud coverage is expected heading into Saturday.
“There is a chance for showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but I’m not expecting the rain through the day,” said Atchison.
Atchison added Monday will be another sunny day with humidity making a return, making it feel like the mid 30s.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Friday: Sunny. High 23.
Friday night: Clear. Low 8.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Sunday: Clearing. High 22.
Monday: Sunny. High 26.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 25.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?
A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
Police: 3 killed, including suspected gunman, in Minneapolis shooting
Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting Thursday at a Minneapolis apartment complex, police said.
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Federal appeal to help Kitchener, Ont. woman who needs pricey cancer drug
A Kitchener, Ont. woman has renewed hope that the province will fund a rare – and pricey – cancer drug after a local politician saw her story on CTV News.
-
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
-
Retirement home residents mourning the loss of beloved peacock named Peter
Residents and staff of a Simcoe, Ont. retirement and long-term care home are mourning the loss of a feathered fixture in their community.
Windsor
-
OPP seeking help in Tecumseh assault case
Essex County OPP officers are seeking public assistance to identify three suspects in an assault case in Tecumseh.
-
Windsor committee endorses 10 more red light cameras at city intersections
Members of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee have endorsed adding 10 red light cameras to intersections with high collision rates after seeing a reduction in collisions where these cameras already exist.
-
No more RenCen? General Motors CEO doesn’t rule out demolition
General Motors will move out of the Renaissance Center next year and, looking to the future, CEO Mary Barra doesn’t rule out the demolition of the building.
Barrie
-
Nearly 60 charges laid, 2 arrested, after officer struck during attempted getaway
Two Barrie residents face nearly 60 charges after police say an officer was struck by a vehicle after approaching a driver slumped over the steering wheel in Oro-Medonte.
-
Investigation underway in OPP cruiser and vehicle collision
Just as schools are letting out, a busy area in Collingwood has been closed to traffic after a collision involving an OPP cruiser and another vehicle.
-
Barrie to invest $10K generated from photo radar cameras to add more to curb speeding
Barrie city councillors are driving plans forward to add more speed enforcement cameras to pump the brakes on bad driving behaviours.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
-
Suspect from Sask. charged with 21 sex crimes in northern Ont. from 25 years ago
A 72-year-old from Lintlaw, Sask., has been charged with 21 sex offences dating back to 1999 in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING LRT axle redesign 'paused' while Alstom awaits further guidance from RTG: Source
The previously proposed axle redesign for the light rail vehicles on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT is not off the table, despite a city report suggesting otherwise, a source familiar with the matter tells CTV News Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 31-June 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things happening in Ottawa and eastern Ontario during the first weekend of June.
-
The City of Ottawa puts a limit on garbage, but where can you find a 140-litre bin?
The City of Ottawa's new curbside garbage policy will allow residents to count a 140-litre garbage bin as a single item, no matter how much garbage is inside, but finding a bin of that size is not easy.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
-
'Night mode': Toronto Blue Jays reveal City Connect jerseys
The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled their new City Connect jerseys.
-
Man dead following collision between motorcycle and transit bus in Brampton
A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a transit bus in Brampton on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
-
Q&A: Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante on building permits, increased registration rates, the encampments and more
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said vehicle registration may rise and that she hopes to reduce wait times for housing build permits. She spoke with CTV News anchor Caroline Van Vlaardingen about those issues as well as a safe drug-use site near a playground, antisemitic acts in the city and encampments at McGill and UQAM.
-
StrikeOut Cancer foundation a legacy from a Montreal man for his late mother
A Montreal man who lost his mother to cancer has raised more than $200,000 for other families, and Anthony Pacella said helping kids on their cancer journey is his goal.
Atlantic
-
Oh, deer: Animal surprises bar patrons in Halifax
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
-
IWK Telethon for Children celebrates 40 years this weekend
For Jennifer Gillivan, CEO and president of the IWK Foundation, every IWK Telethon for Children is significant, but this year’s edition takes on an added meaning as the event celebrates 40 years of raising money.
-
Why some Maritimers are ditching smartphones and social media
Some Maritimers are ditching their smartphones and social media accounts in an effort to cut back on screen time.
Winnipeg
-
'Not exactly accurate': Winnipeg police defend response to robbery call last weekend
The Winnipeg Police Service is trying to provide clarity regarding the media coverage of a robbery at a McPhillips Street business over the weekend.
-
'We will not stand idly by': Manitoba government to pay overtime hours to help curb retail theft
The Manitoba government is stepping in to help curb Winnipeg's retail theft problem.
-
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Calgary
-
Man seriously injured in Chinook mall stabbing: police
A man was sent to hospital after a stabbing at Chinook Centre mall on Thursday morning.
-
Kerry Stevenson, 65, identified as pilot who died in southern Alberta glider crash
A pilot who died in a glider crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday has been identified as Kerry Stevenson.
-
Unresponsive man pulled from Bow River hospitalized in critical condition
An investigation is underway after an unresponsive man was pulled from the Bow River on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
-
6 highlights from the Alberta spring sitting
After 14 weeks of questions, debates and public backlash, the spring sitting of the Alberta Legislature wrapped up Wednesday. Here's what happened.
-
'I didn't think it was real': Oilers fans score free Game 4 tickets from stranger
There's always something to be happy about when the Edmonton Oilers are making good strides in the playoffs, but this is especially true for two lucky fans who were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Game 4 — for free.
Vancouver
-
'Almost lost my life': Worker severely burned when car crashed into B.C. restaurant speaks out
A worker at a North Vancouver fast food restaurant says she was severely burned when a driver crashed into the building on March 16, knocking hot oil out of the fryer.
-
IIO clears police in Langley man's death as family pushes for policy changes
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared RCMP officers of wrongdoing after a Langley man died in a fire following a wellness check and hours-long standoff with police, during which he shot towards officers.
-
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."