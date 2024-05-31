Temperature to climb Friday, warm weekend ahead

A chilly start to Friday, but conditions will be warming up before too long.

“Lots of sunshine will carry us right through the afternoon,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Beautiful conditions right across the region. Sunshine, light winds, and a high of 23 degrees [on Friday].”

Some minimal cloud coverage is expected heading into Saturday.

“There is a chance for showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but I’m not expecting the rain through the day,” said Atchison.

Atchison added Monday will be another sunny day with humidity making a return, making it feel like the mid 30s.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 23.

Friday night: Clear. Low 8.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Sunday: Clearing. High 22.

Monday: Sunny. High 26.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 25.