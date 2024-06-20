Constructors Cup comes up big to support London’s whole of community system response

The Health and Homelessness Fund for Change in London is getting a financial boost.

The recent Constructors Cup charity soccer tournament presented by The London Home Builders’ Association (LHBA) raised $70,000, which will be put towards the implementation of London’s whole of community system response to the crisis of homelessness in our community.

According to LHBA, the tournament proceeds of $17,500 were matched by The Tricar Group, totalling $35,000 which in turn will be matched via an additional $5-million matching fund by the generous anonymous donor family who originally spearheaded the Fund for Change with a $25-million commitment — totalling the $70,000 donation.

The one-day tournament format doubled in size this year from eight to 16 teams.