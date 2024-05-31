Annual Constructer Cup raising funds to aid local homeless charity
The second annual Constructer Cup was held at the Tri-Car soccer fields Friday. The event raised $20,000 in 2023 for Joan’s place, and hopes to exceed that total this year.
"This year, the funds will be going to the Health and Homelessness Fund for Change. Every year we're trying to do something that really supports housing in the city in a different way. This year, we felt that was a really appropriate initiative. And we have a ton of teams out this year, which is amazing to see," said Jared Zaifman, CEO of the London Homebuilder’s association.
The one-day tournament format doubled in size this year from eight to 16 teams.
“We’ve got builders, we've got renovators, we've got some of our suppliers, our sub trades. So a whole range and really one of the biggest focuses and reasons for doing this obviously for charity, but having a way for some of our members and our tradespeople to get out and have a fun time, get together and do some team building,” said Zaifman.
The total for 2024 will be announced at the conclusion of the event.
