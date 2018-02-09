

CTV London





Two St. Thomas teens are charged with the production and distribution of child pornography.

Police say the charges agaist the males were laid on Thursday after an investigation was completed.

They say a 14-year-old female is alleged to have been videotaped without her knowledge during a sex act.

An 18-year-old is charged with one count of production of child pornography and the 15-year-old is charged with one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Both accused were released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.