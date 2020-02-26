WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 14-year-old cyclist is stable condition after being hit by a vehicle near Teviotdale on Tuesday night.

Wellington County OPP say the cyclist was hit while riding their bike on Wellington County Road 6 near Sideroad 7 around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle that hit the teenager got out of their car briefly to check on the teen, then drove off before officers arrived.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a woman in her 20s, with dark hair and glasses.

The vehicle is described as similar to a Chrysler Neon, an older model dark-coloured sedan.

It will have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The young cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.