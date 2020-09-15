LONDON, ONT. -- Four people have been arrested and charged following am OPP raid on a St. Clair Street home in Watford.

On Sept. 10, police executed a search warrant and discovered numerous drugs including a kilogram of suspected cocaine, cannabis edibles, LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, along with Canadian and American cash and weapons.

The total value of the goods seized is over $223,000.

The suspects are facing five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of cannabis for selling.

All four suspects were released and will appear in a Sarnia court at a later date.