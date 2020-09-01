LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk OPP are asking members of the public to contact police if they have information about 25 birds stolen from an address in Woodhouse Township.

OPP were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a property on Concession 6.

Police were told that sometime between Friday and Saturday, suspects(s) entered the property and removed the birds from their cages.

OPP are looking for the 15 English budgies and 10 cockatiels.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers, at 1-8002222-8477 (TIPS). An anonymous online message can also be left at www.helpsolvecrime.com.