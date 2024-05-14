SUV tumbles down steep embankment near Highway 401

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle tumbled approximately 30 meters down a steep embankment along Highbury Avenue, near Highway 401.

Emergency responders were called to the scene just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The SUV was heading south on Highbury Avenue approaching Highway 401 when it left the road, hit a sign and travelled parallel to the road for approximately 50 meters before rolling off the embankment.

The driver was the lone occupant and had to be extricated from the vehicle by London Fire Department crews.

The victim was transported to hospital by Middlesex London Paramedic Services, but the exact extent of the driver's injuries isn't known.

There is construction work taking place at the location where the vehicle left the road but reports indicate none of the workers at the site were injured.

The London Police Service continues to investigate.

The driver of an SUV suffered serious injuries after their vehicle left the road and tumbled down a steep embankment at Highbury Avenue and Highway 401 in London, Ont. on May 14, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)