Suspicious package prompts police probe at an apartment building
London police on scene at 501 Wilkins St. to investigate a suspicious package on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 6:49PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 20, 2018 6:50PM EDT
London police are at an apartment building on Wilkins Street due to a suspicious package.
Police arrived on scene late Sunday afternoon at 501 Wilkins St.
Officers tell CTV News they are trying to determine the nature of the package and its contents.
Some residents have been evacuated and LTC buses are available for them to gather on.
Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.