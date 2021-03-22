LONDON, ONT. -- London police are looking for three suspects following a weekend stabbing in Old South.

Police say a 52-year-old man was stabbed multiple times around 3:20 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Paddington Avenue near Emery Street West.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction, police believe they may have left in a vehicle.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police don't think this was a random event.

Suspect 1 – male, Black, medium build, early 20s, between 5’9” – 6’, with black puffy hair approximately 1” – 2” in length. The suspect was wearing a cloth face mask, black hoodie, black pants and dark shoes.

Suspect 2 – male, Black, early 20s, slim build, wearing all black.

Suspect 3 – male, Black, 18-19 years of age, between 5’6” – 5’8”, slim build, clean shaven, short dreadlocks (shoulder length). This suspect was wearing blue jeans and a white jacket. He had clear diamond earrings in both ears, grills on his top teeth, and was wearing gold chains.

Contact police if you have any information.