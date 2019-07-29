Featured
Suspect sought in Sarnia convenience store robbery
A series of images show a suspect sought in a convenience store robbery in Sarnia, Ont. on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
CTV London
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 4:06PM EDT
Sarnia police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in an early morning robbery.
Police say a masked man armed with a knife entered the Circle K Convenience Store at Exmouth and Capel streets around 5 a.m. Monday.
The suspect reportedly demanded cash from the clerk and fled on foot with a small amount of money.
He is described as being about 5'5" tall, wearing a black hoodie, a black mask that covered his face, coloured shorts and a baseball cap.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Sarnia police or Crime Stoppers.