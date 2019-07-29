

CTV London





Sarnia police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in an early morning robbery.

Police say a masked man armed with a knife entered the Circle K Convenience Store at Exmouth and Capel streets around 5 a.m. Monday.

The suspect reportedly demanded cash from the clerk and fled on foot with a small amount of money.

He is described as being about 5'5" tall, wearing a black hoodie, a black mask that covered his face, coloured shorts and a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sarnia police or Crime Stoppers.