Majors League: documentary series on the London Majors is a 'home run'
A six-part TV documentary series on the London Majors is being released on BELL Fibe TV.
"It's called Majors League, it's about the London Majors Baseball team and their quest to go for their third straight championship and in the end it's a show that really follows that but it also focuses a lot on the players of the team, their real lives, and the community and the support the whole team has together,” explained Mark Drewe, whose production company Mosaic Minds created the series in London, Ont.
Drewe said they were honoured to be able to showcase the history behind the team and the ballpark to the entire world.
The series follows the Majors through the season focusing not only on the game, but also on the lives of the players - including retired pitcher Owen Boon who played on the team for eight years.
"Mark did a excellent job capturing my last season here so it was a really nice memento for myself to actually see it on screen, and kind of re-live my last season. Not a lot of people get to do that, so I was very fortunate and very appreciative of having that unique experience,” said Boon.
Drew said they had a lot of interest in the project from Londoners and former alumni.
“They were knocking on our doors trying to tell us about the history of park and the history of the team and all of those things. It was really cool to - actually really cool to learn that there is actually 100 years of history just with the team alone and then 155 so years of the stadium here.”
For current pitcher Braeden Ferrington, the series was a ‘dream come true.’
“It’s been great just to look back and reflect because you never know when you could be done this game, at the end of the day it is a game right, you can only play for so many years until father time shows up and knocks on your door.”
“So you know what, having this experience has been a whirlwind, it's probably been a dream come true honestly,” said Ferrington.
Drew said it was a privilege filming the series and capturing the history behind the worlds oldest ballpark.
