Holmesville youth accused of murder to undergo psychiatric testing

The Holmesville, Ont. youth accused of murder will undergo a psychological and psychiatric assessment.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made a brief court appearance Thursday via Zoom from the facility where he is being held in custody.

The request for a report under Section 34 was a joint submission by both the Crown and the defense.

The next court appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 5

On July 2, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron where a person was found and taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The next day, Huron OPP charged a 13-year-old boy with first-degree murder

Police still believe there may have been witnesses and i nvestigators would like to speak to anyone who was near the Holmesville Public School on Cut Line Road between 12 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on July 2.

Drivers who were in the area are asked to check dashcam footage for information that could help the investigation.