Holmesville youth accused of murder to undergo psychiatric testing
The Holmesville, Ont. youth accused of murder will undergo a psychological and psychiatric assessment.
The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made a brief court appearance Thursday via Zoom from the facility where he is being held in custody.
The request for a report under Section 34 was a joint submission by both the Crown and the defense.
The next court appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 5
On July 2, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron where a person was found and taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
The next day, Huron OPP charged a 13-year-old boy with first-degree murder
Police still believe there may have been witnesses and investigators would like to speak to anyone who was near the Holmesville Public School on Cut Line Road between 12 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on July 2.
Drivers who were in the area are asked to check dashcam footage for information that could help the investigation.
