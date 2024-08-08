34th annual Miracle Treat Day: Grab a blizzard and help support Children's Health Foundation

The Children's Health Foundation is holding its 34th Annual Miracle Treat Day today and it's not too late to head to your nearest Dairy Queen to participate.

“Miracle Treat Day is probably one of the best days of the year. You get to go to a Dairy Queen store, order your favourite blizzard and support children's hospital,” said the Director of Community Relations & Children’s Miracle Network, Jennifer Baxter.

Baxter said the money goes towards supporting programs and equipment that is not supported in other ways.

Lending a hand at the Dairy Queen store at 1160 Highbury Avenue North in London is Marley Van Weezep. Marley is just one of the 57,000 children who rely on the Children’s Hospital every year.

“We spend a lot of time at the children's hospital,” said Marley’s mother, Krista Van Weezep.

“Marley goes in every four weeks for a blood transfusion. Marley’s bone marrow doesn't make red blood cells so we are there for treatment and it's so much more fun for Marley to go when we have things like Oley the clown and all of the toys. We go into the playroom a lot, Marley actually enjoys going in and having treatment done on those days.”

The foundation said over the last 33 years, Dairy Queen has raised over $2,155,433 for programs, research, education and equipment at Children’s Hospital.

In 2023, participating Dairy Queens across London and the region raised $92,000 for Children’s Hospital during Miracle Treat Day.