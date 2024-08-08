34th annual Miracle Treat Day: Grab a blizzard and help support Children's Health Foundation
The Children's Health Foundation is holding its 34th Annual Miracle Treat Day today and it's not too late to head to your nearest Dairy Queen to participate.
“Miracle Treat Day is probably one of the best days of the year. You get to go to a Dairy Queen store, order your favourite blizzard and support children's hospital,” said the Director of Community Relations & Children’s Miracle Network, Jennifer Baxter.
Baxter said the money goes towards supporting programs and equipment that is not supported in other ways.
Lending a hand at the Dairy Queen store at 1160 Highbury Avenue North in London is Marley Van Weezep. Marley is just one of the 57,000 children who rely on the Children’s Hospital every year.
“We spend a lot of time at the children's hospital,” said Marley’s mother, Krista Van Weezep.
“Marley goes in every four weeks for a blood transfusion. Marley’s bone marrow doesn't make red blood cells so we are there for treatment and it's so much more fun for Marley to go when we have things like Oley the clown and all of the toys. We go into the playroom a lot, Marley actually enjoys going in and having treatment done on those days.”
The foundation said over the last 33 years, Dairy Queen has raised over $2,155,433 for programs, research, education and equipment at Children’s Hospital.
In 2023, participating Dairy Queens across London and the region raised $92,000 for Children’s Hospital during Miracle Treat Day.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify
New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach’s alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire’s alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Former Canadian UN official detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions: reports
A former Canadian UN official who currently works as a North Korea expert is being detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions, according to media reports Thursday.
Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Canada will play for gold medal in beach volleyball at Paris Olympics
The Canadian women's beach volleyball team will play for gold at the Paris Olympics after defeating Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 in semifinal play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Family dog starts house fire after chewing through a lithium-ion battery pack
A dog chewing on a portable lithium-ion battery pack caused a house fire, prompting Oklahoma fire authorities to issue a warning about how to use the battery packs safely.
Video shows Tesla driving over firefighting hose in Vancouver
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Time is running out for Kitchener, Ont. drug-testing machine
An advanced drug-checking machine at the CTS in Kitchener, Ont. has had a successful first year, but its future remains uncertain.
-
Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
Heavy rain possible in parts of southern Ontario
Many parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant County, could see significant rainfall before the weekend.
Windsor
-
Wheatley Temporary Water Treatment Plant keeping up with demand, construction beginning
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said the temporary water treatment plant in Wheatley has been keeping up with demand of the town.
-
University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton qualifies for shot put finals
Sarah Mitton, a University of Windsor alumni, has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Police looking to identify indecent act suspect
The Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect in an indecent act investigation.
Barrie
-
Swerving, open alcohol, nearly hitting pedestrian: Driver facing charges
A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to escape police who were placing him under arrest for driving with open alcohol.
-
Canada's largest collection of aircraft and vintage cars come to town
The Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation is hosting its 33rd annual Gathering of the Classics – one of Canada's largest and longest-running collections of aircraft and vintage cars.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly sending death threat to ex-partner
A woman from Blue Mountain Ont., is up against multiple charges after a domestic incident in Thornbury.
Northern Ontario
-
Three suspects charged with murder after northern Ont. stabbing victim dies
A 20-year-old from Batchewana First Nation and two young offenders have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a July 30 stabbing.
-
Northern Ont. health-care worker charged with stealing drugs
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
-
Suspect charged with ramming vehicle with people inside
A 40-year-old in West Nipissing has been charged following an intimate partner dispute that ended with a vehicle ramming another vehicle with occupants inside.
Ottawa
-
'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious death in Orleans
Ottawa police say the death of a 34-year-old man in Orléans this week is considered suspicious.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
Toronto
-
'Lucky he was not killed:' Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck on Bloor Street
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto’s west end last month.
-
Taylor Swift in Toronto: Mayor confident in city's security following foiled attack in Vienna
Mayor Olivia Chow says she is confident the city will be safe for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Toronto shows after concerts in Austria were cancelled following the discovery of a planned attack outside the venue.
-
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of heavy rainfall
A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto with heavy rainfall expected over the Golden Horseshoe in the next 24 hours.
Montreal
-
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
MPs raise concerns about French-language directive in Quebec health care
Two MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.
-
Two arrests made after 32-year-old man was shot, hit by vehicle in June
Quebec provincial police arrested two people on Wednesday after a 32-year-old man was shot and struck by a vehicle west of Montreal in June.
Atlantic
-
Tropical storm Debby brings flash flooding risk to Ontario, Quebec; rainy, windy weekend for Atlantic Canada
Tropical storm Debby will bringing rainy and windy weather to Atlantic Canada this weekend.
-
N.S. running out of time to lay possible charges for 2023 wildfires
The Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources has less than a year to press charges for the 2023 wildfires, and it is turning to the public for more information.
-
Loaded firearm seized, Quebec man arrested following dangerous driving near Woodstock: N.B. RCMP
RCMP says a man from Saint-Liguori, Quebec, has been arrested following a dangerous driving complaint near Woodstock, N.B. on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
'Historic' collective agreement reached for Manitoba teachers
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police looking for information on fatal hit-and-run
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run early on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary father and son charged in 'elaborate drug trafficking operation': police
A Calgary father and son are facing charges after police seized more than $100,000 in illegal drugs during a search in the city’s southwest last month.
-
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
-
Airfares could rise after Calgary hailstorm forces WestJet to cancel flights: experts
Experts say airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging WestJet planes and upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
Edmonton
-
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
-
'It's worth the trip': Breaking Bad star vacationed in Jasper before wildfires
Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.
-
E-bike and e-scooter riding zones are expanding in Edmonton
E-bike and e-scooters in Edmonton will be able to range farther out from downtown soon as riding zones are expanded.
Vancouver
-
Court issues $33K in fines for illegal halibut fishing in protected B.C. glass sponge reef
A commercial halibut fisherman has been fined more than $33,000 for fishing illegally in a protected area near Bella Bella, B.C., authorities announced Thursday.
-
Suspect sought after alleged sex assault on Nanaimo bus
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place on a crowded bus in downtown Nanaimo last month.
-
B.C. researchers discover 'super-black' material that absorbs more than 99% of light
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.