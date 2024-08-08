OPP respond to 4,800 calls for service in southwestern Ontario over long weekend
The stats are in for OPP patrolled roads in southwestern Ontario over the August long weekend.
According to police, there were a total of 4,800 calls for service, two of which were fatal crashes.
The campaign focused on distracted driving, impaired driving, seatbelt use, aggressive driving, and enforcement of the "Move Over Law."
OPP marine units were also out on the water making sure people were wearing life jackets and had required safety equipment on board their vessels.
Charges laid by OPP in southwestern Ontario
- Speeding: 732
- Seat Belts: 170
- Distracted Driving: 31
- Impaired driving: 45
- Stunt driving: 24
- Fail to Move Over:13
- Liquor Licence and Control Act (traffic-related): 23
- Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act: 100
- Off-Road Vehicles Act: 1
- Cannabis Control Act: 8
- Canada Shipping Act (small vessel regulations): 26
- Other Criminal Code traffic-related charges: 13
- Other provincial traffic-related charges: 438
