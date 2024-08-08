LONDON
London

    • OPP respond to 4,800 calls for service in southwestern Ontario over long weekend

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    The stats are in for OPP patrolled roads in southwestern Ontario over the August long weekend.

    According to police, there were a total of 4,800 calls for service, two of which were fatal crashes.

    The campaign focused on distracted driving, impaired driving, seatbelt use, aggressive driving, and enforcement of the "Move Over Law."

    OPP marine units were also out on the water making sure people were wearing life jackets and had required safety equipment on board their vessels.

    Charges laid by OPP in southwestern Ontario

    • Speeding: 732
    • Seat Belts: 170
    • Distracted Driving: 31
    • Impaired driving: 45
    • Stunt driving: 24
    • Fail to Move Over:13
    • Liquor Licence and Control Act (traffic-related): 23
    • Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act: 100
    • Off-Road Vehicles Act: 1
    • Cannabis Control Act: 8
    • Canada Shipping Act (small vessel regulations): 26
    • Other Criminal Code traffic-related charges: 13
    • Other provincial traffic-related charges: 438

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify

    New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News