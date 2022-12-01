Suspect named in homicide investigation

Woodstock police have released the identity of a person charged in connection with a homicide investigation.

Paul Gerard Fitzgerald, 56, has been charged with second degree murder. Police have not identified the 59-year-old victim.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Fyfe Avenue in the area of Parkinson Road and Norwich Avenue around 2:18 a.m. on Monday after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.

Residents of the complex told CTV News a man was found suffering stab wounds in a common area near the front entrance of the two-story building, which is operated by the Oxford County Housing Corporation.

— With files from CTV News London’s Gerry Dewan and CTV News Kitchener's Colton Wiens