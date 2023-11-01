LONDON
London

    • Suspect in jewellery store robbery arrested

    London Police Service responded to the Peoples location in White Oaks Mall on Oct. 25, 2023, after reports of a robbery. (Jim Knight/CTV News London) London Police Service responded to the Peoples location in White Oaks Mall on Oct. 25, 2023, after reports of a robbery. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

    The suspect wanted by the London Police Service for allegedly robbing a south-end jewellery store has been arrested.

    Officers responded to the Peoples location in White Oaks Mall around 4 p.m. Oct. 25, after receiving reports that a man smashed open a jewellery case and stole items.

    London police said the 23-year-old suspect has been located, arrested, and remains in custody. He’s scheduled to appear in a London courtroom Thursday to answer to the charges.

