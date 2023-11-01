Suspect in jewellery store robbery arrested

The suspect wanted by the London Police Service for allegedly robbing a south-end jewellery store has been arrested.

Officers responded to the Peoples location in White Oaks Mall around 4 p.m. Oct. 25, after receiving reports that a man smashed open a jewellery case and stole items.

London police said the 23-year-old suspect has been located, arrested, and remains in custody. He’s scheduled to appear in a London courtroom Thursday to answer to the charges.