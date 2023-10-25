Items stolen from south London, Ont. jewellery store

London police are investigating a theft at a south-end jewellery store.

Officers responded to the Peoples location in White Oaks Mall around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The store was closed when CTV News arrived, but police were seen inside the closed store at the time.

At least one display case appeared to be smashed.

No injuries were reported.

“Around 4 p.m., a man entered a jewellery store in the 1100-block of Wellington Road. He damaged property and stole items within the jewellery store,” said Sgt. Sandasha Bough. “Right now, it’s early in the investigation.”

Police are now appealing to the public. If you happened to be in White Oaks Mall at the time of the theft and have any info that could assist police in their investigation, call London police at 519-661-5670, or call Crime Stoppers.

Details on what was stolen are unknown at this time.

London Police Service responded to the Peoples location in White Oaks Mall on Oct. 25, 2023, after reports of a robbery. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

London Police Service responded to the Peoples location in White Oaks Mall on Oct. 25, 2023, after reports of a robbery. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)