London's Labatt brewery moves some disaster relief production to Halifax

Since launching its disaster relief program in 2012, Labatt’s hometown brewery in London, Ontario has distributed clean drinking water during disasters.

Throughout it’s partnership with Team Rubicon Canada, Labatt has helped to distribute water to communities and on the ground responders in collaboration with military, first responders and passionate civillians.

Last December, the program celebrated the millionth can of water donated – and now they’re outgrowing their London facility, expanding to Atlantic Canada.

"Labatt proves their dedication to communities during the toughest times," says Bryan Riddell, CEO of Team Rubicon Canada. "Like Team Rubicon, Labatt also understands the importance of having local resources ready when disaster strikes. We're honoured to partner with Labatt as they bolster support for the Atlantic provinces."

Labatt is now producing cans of water at its Halifax brewery, which will free up the London brewery to focus more on their conventional beverage production. This is the first time that Labatt’s brewery in Halifax has taken on the task.

"We are incredibly proud to have Halifax selected as a production hub for our cans of safe drinking water" said Wade Keller, Director of Corporate Affairs, Atlantic Canada, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "This decision underscores our commitment to the region and highlights the importance of our collaboration with government bodies, Team Rubicon Canada, and other key stakeholders. We have the right team in place to ensure the highest quality, recognizing that water, while essential to our brewing process, is also a vital commodity for every Canadian. By working together, we're providing timely and essential aid to communities during disasters, demonstrating our dedication to supporting Canadians when they need it most."

The location is key – the Halifax market has historically been a large recipient of Labatt’s canned water in floods, wildfires and ice storms. Moving those operations out east will help make response in crisis faster, and more effective.