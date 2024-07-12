Fatal collision near St. Thomas

A person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

First responders were called to the scene on Roberts Line near Centennial Road around 6:50 p.m. Friday.

Police said the lone vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

A 23-year-old from St. Thomas was extricated by Central Elgin firefighters and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased individual will not be released out of respect for the family's privacy.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.