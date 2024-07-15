St. Joseph urgent care reopens Monday morning

The urgent care centre at St. Joseph hospital in London will reopen Monday morning following reported mechanical issues.

In a statement posted to social media, the organization said, "The issue requiring our Urgent Care Centre to close early has been resolved. We are set to re-open safely for patient care tomorrow [Monday] morning at 8 am. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked to resolve this issue."

In a previous statement, it was noted that the issue was impacting the air conditioning and required immediate mechanical maintainance.