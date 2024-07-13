LONDON
London

    • Six Huron County beaches deemed 'unsafe for swimming'

    (Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
    Six Huron County beaches have tested for high levels of bacteria, leading into a hot and humid weekend.

    Water sampling from the Huron-Perth Health Unit shows higher than acceptable levels of bacteria at Goderich’s Rotary Cove, Black's Point, Houston Heights, Hay Township, Port Blake, and St.Joseph's Beach. Goderich's Main Beach just met the standard.

    Wednesday's storm that dumped as much as three inches of rain on parts of the shoreline, stirred up bacteria that sits on the bottom of the lake, say Health Unit officials.

    Water sampling will be released today, which should show improved e-coli levels, as the stormy weather has passed.

    A rule of thumb for beach-goers is, if you can't see your feet waste deep in the water, it may not be safe for swimming.

     

     

    Grey Bruce

    • Station Beach, Kincardine – Safe to swim (as of June 24)

     

    Lambton

    • Canatara, Sarnia - Swimming not recommended (as of July 11)
    • Pinery - Safe to swim (as of July 11)
    • Grand Bend - North Beach - Swimming not recommended (as of July 11)
    • Grand Bend - South Beach – Swimming not recommended (as of July 11)

     

    Huron

    • Goderich - Main - Safe to swim (as of July 10)
    • Goderich - Rotary Cove – Swimming not recommended (as of July 10)
    • Bayfield – Howard Street Beach – Safe to swim (as of July 10)
    • Bayfield - Main Beach - Safe to swim (as of July 10)

     

     

    Southwest Public Health

    • Port Stanley – Safe to swim (as of July 11) 

