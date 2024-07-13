Two tornadoes confirmed for London, Ont. on July 10

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed two EF0 tornadoes occurred in London, Ont. on Wednesday July 10, 2024.

As the last remnants of Hurricane Beryl moved across the region, two witnesses captured funnel clouds on video.

A NTP storm survey team was able to find evidence of wind damage in both locations, which included tree damage in West London and tree damage as well as crop circles in Hyde Park.

NTP credits Andrew Colvin and Daniel Hart for contributing video.

In the West London event, NTP classified the tornado as an EF0 event starting around 4 p.m.

A ground survey on July 11 was completed and NTP estimates wind reached 90 km/h.

In Hyde Park at the same time, another EF0 reached similar wind speeds and had a track length of 2.58 km.